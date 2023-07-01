Site logo

Austrian GP Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
01/07/2023

Result of the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 24 30:26.730
2 Perez Red Bull 24 + 0:21.048
3 Sainz Ferrari 24 + 0:23.088
4 Stroll Aston Martin 24 + 0:29.703
5 Alonso Aston Martin 24 + 0:30.109
6 Hulkenberg Haas 24 + 0:31.297
7 Ocon Alpine 24 + 0:36.602
8 Russell Mercedes 24 + 0:36.611
9 Norris McLaren 24 + 0:38.608
10 Hamilton Mercedes 24 + 0:46.375
11 Piastri McLaren 24 + 0:49.807
12 Leclerc Ferrari 24 + 0:50.789
13 Albon Williams 24 + 0:52.848
14 Magnussen Haas 24 + 0:56.593
15 Gasly Alpine 24 + 0:57.652
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 24 + 1:04.822
17 de Vries AlphaTauri 24 + 1:05.617
18 Sargeant Williams 24 + 1:06.059
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 + 1:10.825
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 + 1:16.435

Fastest Lap: Hulkenberg (Haas) 1:10.180 (Lap 24)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms