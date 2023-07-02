Austrian GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I think it was more or less the maximum we could achieve today. We were very close to Lando [Norris] in terms of pace and also the Mercedes. We tried something different by starting on Hards but then the VSC meant our advantage of going longer in the first stint wasn't possible anymore. This circuit didn't suit our car last year so maybe there is something for us to look into. Overall, we've scored a number of points over the Sprint weekend and we've made some ground on second position in the Constructors' Championship. It's a long season and we have our home race at Silverstone next week. It's an incredible track so we will give it our all."

Lance Stroll: "It was a tough day today, but we still come away from the weekend with some decent points for the team. We slightly mistimed our stop under the VSC this afternoon and lost several places in the pits, and that decision dictated the strategy for the rest of our race. In hindsight, we probably should have pitted during the first lap of the VSC rather than the second, so that's something we'll need to review and learn from. I had a few good battles on track while fighting back through the field; taking [Yuki] Tsunoda at Turn Three was especially fun. Our focus now shifts to Silverstone. It's one of the best tracks on the calendar, so I'm looking forward to getting back out there in a few days' time."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Today was not our strongest performance, but we still managed to score nine important points. The podium fight was out of reach, but there was the opportunity to finish higher up with both drivers. We lost some track position early on when we chose to pit and stack both cars just as the VSC was ending and that proved quite costly for both drivers. After that, Lance kept his head down to recover into the points, making some important overtaking moves when it mattered. With Fernando, our race today was with Mercedes and, our pace, combined with some rapid pitstops, allowed us to come out ahead in that battle. Our attention now turns to our home race in Silverstone next week where we look forward to putting on a strong performance in front of the passionate British fans."