Wolff laughs off Horner's call for 2026 engine rethink

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff suggests that Christian Horner's call for a rethink of the 2026 engine regulations is more about Red Bull's powertrain division "not coming along".

Speaking on Friday, Christian Horner was asked about the 2026 engine regulations and concern that the batteries might not have enough energy to keep the cars fully powered and the resultant impact on the racing.

From 2026, the banning of the MGU-H will mean more emphasis on the MGU-K as the sport targets a 50-50 split between combustion and electrical power, which is all part of the process of levelling the playing field

With 2026 essentially being the first year of Red Bull Powertrains running completely under its own steam, Horner has suggested that a rethink of the regulations is needed, believing that the shift from 20 percent to a direct 50-50 split is excessive.

"We are in a position where obviously we're dealing with a power unit now as well as the chassis for '26," said Horner, "and I think that one of the big issues, and one of the big impacts for 2026 is weight.

"You're looking at pretty much a 30 kilogram swing on cars are already approaching sports car type of weight through the cooling that's going to be required and so on.

"I think there's some very positive things about 2026," he admitted, "and the sustainable fuel and so on is extremely positive, but I think that perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention before it's too late, is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power to ensure that we're not creating a technical Frankenstein which will require the chassis to compensate to such a degree - with movable aero and to reduce the drag - to such a level that the racing will be affected. That there will be no tow effect, there will be no DRS because effectively you're running at that at all points in time. And that the characteristics of these engines are just not... the combustion engine just doesn't become a generator to recharge a battery.

"I think that could easily be addressed with just tuning the ratio between combustion and electrical power," he added. "And because the engine regulations... we still have two and a half years, and I think if there is a slight redress it would then create potentially a better platform for the chassis, because otherwise the chassis regs that are undefined yet and uncommitted, we're going to be trying to cater for those compromises, so I think you've got to look at the thing holistically from both a technical point of view but the most important thing is: what is Formula 1? Formula 1 needs to be wheel-to-wheel racing. We can't afford to lose that challenge of drivers downshifting on straights to regenerate batteries. So I know the FIA are taking it very seriously, and they're looking at it very closely as the simulations become more advanced."

The Briton's nemesis, Toto Wolff is not impressed.

"We need to have good chassis regulations because we have a challenging power unit, but one that will be very efficient, and state of the art in terms of architecture, between 50 percent electric and 50 percent combustion," said the Austrian.

"It is very important in Formula 1 that we stay at the forefront of innovation," he insisted. "That means we need to build a car that has to be aerodynamically efficient in order to compensate for the loss of energy, so that is an exciting project to aim for.

"What does the modern Formula 1 car of 2026 look like? How can we make it aerodynamically so efficient and capable that it can compensate for the lack of (power from) the combustion engine? That should all excite us because we will come up with new concepts of Formula 1 cars that will be great."

Referring directly to Horner's suggestion, he said: "I think what frightens him more is that maybe his engine programme is not coming along and maybe he wants to kill it that way.

"You always have to question what is the real motivation to say something like that," he added.

Of course, it is the proposed 2026 engine regulations that attracted Audi and convinced Honda to remain.

Asked therefore about the possibility of a rethink, Wolff was adamant.

"That's not going to happen," he said. "Zero chance... capital letters... I don't know why these things are coming up.

"We've developed the regulations over many years with all the auto manufacturers being involved, a compromise that attracted Audi to finally join the sport, and for Honda to stay in there. It's the best possible case that one could imagine for Formula 1.

"Is it challenging? Our chassis designers are saying 'Well, how we are going to do this?'. Yeah. Super," he laughed. "But, zero chance. These regulations are not going to change anymore. They're not going to be postponed anymore because the world needs to show innovation around sustainability, and we need to reduce emissions and we are super excited."

Asked about Horner's prediction of drivers downshifting on straights to regenerate their batteries, Wolff said: "Do you think that in all reality we are not innovative in this sport to come up with chassis, engine regulations that can avoid drivers shifting down on the straight? It just isn't real.

"When you take today's chassis and put the future power unit in there, there are a few tracks with very long straights where we would have massive de-rates in the power unit. That's today's situation.

"But we are not bolting on today's chassis, which are heavy like a prototype and big like an elephant. That's what we need to reinvent for 2026. Whether it is some retractable aerodynamic elements, or whether the shapes of the cars are going to change in order to meet the more sustainable world, more aerodynamic efficiency, I think that's great, and so spectacular as a regulation.

"There will be things that we will be translating into other industries, the auto industry, the viable solutions that we need to come up with in order to avoid downshifting. I don't want to give anybody ideas that we really need to downshift. That's not going to happen."