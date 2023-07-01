Austria Sprint team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I had a bit of a slow start today, it could have been spicy between Checo and I but he said that he couldn't see me, and I trust his word.

"We're all good, we had a chat after the race and all is cleared up, there's no need to make a big deal about it. After we settled into the race, we knew that 24 laps on the intermediate tyres would be quite long, so it was all about managing the tyres whilst trying to drive fast, which is not always easy. I was able to extend the gap and then towards the end of the race I had a few cars around me on slicks. Of course, we had to stay alert, but I think the race went pretty well today.

"It's of course incredibly sad about what happened to Dilano today, he had the same dreams that we had when we were at that age. It's sad for everyone, his family, the team and the world of motorsport. There's a lot more that can be done to protect drivers."

Sergio Perez: "It was a great Team result for all of us. At the beginning, Max and I got a bit closer than we should have, there was a bit of misjudgement from both sides, but we have spoken about it and it is all good. Later in the race, after passing Nico in the Haas, it was all about making sure that we made it until the end as the tyres were getting too hot as the circuit dried, but we got the result we wanted. Tomorrow, starting from P15, although overtaking will be difficult, we will give it a go and see what we are able to do and try our best to recover as many positions as possible. I think yesterday we showed very good pace and we are comfortable with the car. I am still feeling unwell and unfortunately far from one hundred percent but I am looking forward to tomorrow to see what we can do.

"I also want to take a moment to remember Bob Fernley, who was a massive person in my life - a guy that I shared so many years and so many good moments with. I want to wish Audrey and his family the very best. It is really sad and we had a lot of happy memories."

Christian Horner: "This is a fantastic result for us, a one-two finish at our home in Austria, with both drivers having a strong race. The golden rule we have as a Team is race hard and give each other space and there was without doubt some good, hard racing on the first few corners, it was tight but fair, and both drivers settled into the race and had very good pace. It's a solid 15 points for the Team and hopefully we can carry the momentum into tomorrow's race.

"It's been very sad today to hear of the losses of two members of our motorsports community, Bob Fernley and young Dilano van 't Hoff, our thoughts are with their families and loved ones."