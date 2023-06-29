Unwell Perez misses media duties

Sergio Perez was not present at the Red Bull Ring today, the Mexican excused from media duties after feeling unwell.

"Checo won't be at the circuit today," said his team in a brief statement. "He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he's in the best possible health for this weekend's race."

The Mexican is looking to get his season back on track following a run of poor performances which began in Monaco and continued through Spain and into Canada.

Up to Miami, Perez was giving teammate Max Verstappen a run for his money, however since Monaco he has suffered a dramatic loss of form, which has seen just 21 points from 3 races - compared to Verstappen's 76 - whilst also failing to make it into Q3 at all three events.

While crashing out in Monaco was something that could have happened to anyone, it is his problems in Spain and Canada that are causing concern.

In the aftermath of the Montreal race, despite slipping 69 points behind his teammate, the Mexican insisted that he could still fight for the title.

"I think it's something that mentally you have to be strong, and I'm strong," her said. know I will overcome this difficult period of what is basically two races.

"In Monaco, yes I made a mistake and it was a bad weekend, but I think without that we had the pace.

But it's a little bit more concerning not having the pace," he admitted. "I'm looking forward to the next race in Austria but I really hope we are able to get back to our form."