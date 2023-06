Canadian GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I'm of course very happy to win here in Canada. It wasn't an easy or straightforward race though, it was quite difficult to switch on the tyres and get them to the right temperature.

"This is our 100th win and it's an incredible moment for the Team, the hard work doesn't stop here though, the new target is 200 now! Right from when I was a young kid karting, I was always dreaming about being a Formula One driver and I would have never imagined to actually win so many races, so to tie with Ayrton Senna is incredible and I feel really proud of that. Hopefully we will have plenty more wins in the future, I don't want to stop now."

Sergio Perez: "Today was a bit of a surprise, we just didn't have the pace. It was looking good on the hard tyre initially but once the safety car came in I couldn't recover the grip on that tyre and we didn't have the pace on the medium. It is important we take time to understand the weekend because this race, in particular, has been poor in pace and we need to get on top of it. I have the confidence in myself and know what I can do but today we were not good. Right now, I am more concerned about my drop in performance than my place in the Championship because the pace is just not there. You never have no pressure on you, it has been a difficult period but I am here to perform and I need to do that in the next few races. On a positive note, we achieved 100 wins today and it is really great for the Team, I am very happy for everyone, Max has done a tremendous job, not just today but throughout the whole season."

Christian Horner: "It's a landmark day today and one for our history books, 100 victories for the team, 200 for Adrian and Max's 41st putting him up there with Senna. An amazing result for the whole team, not just the people here, but everyone back at the factory who works so hard, ensuring we continue to perform at such a high level.

"I remember our first victory in China in 2009 and being happy that we'd won just one race, and here we are with 99 more. To get a century of victories is an incredible achievement, competing in 100 races is a feat in itself, but winning 27% of all races we have entered is something truly to be proud of. It's been an amazing journey in a relatively short space of time and it's down to our incredible people, our spirit and our culture.

"Max has obviously been a big part of the journey with 41 of those wins, he's driving so incredibly well and it's a privilege to witness the level that he's delivering at. It was a tricky race for him because the tyre temperatures were not in a happy window but he made the most of it and secured the win. Checo equally had a fairly tough race. I know he is hungry for more and will already be looking at ways to improve on his performance.

"Tomorrow, we'll celebrate as a team back in the factory, but of course we're still in the middle of a championship and have a lot of races to go, so after tomorrow the attention is on our home race in Austria in two weeks' time. For now, though we can reflect on a job well down here in Canada and celebrate our 100 wins. Great work Team!"