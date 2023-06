Canadian GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We made the right calls at the right time today. It was very important to get the communication right with the Team, to really keep on top of things as the weather was changing by the minute, we were clear with what we wanted to do. It was good that I could really push the car, despite the conditions on track. I like this track and in the wet it's even more challenging. It's difficult to say what's going to happen tomorrow, I felt quite good on the long runs this morning so hopefully we will have good pace. It's a long race, a lot of things can happen so we just need to be on top of things."

Sergio Perez: "Getting the tyres in the right window was the main issue today. It was looking well until we got caught out with the conditions, it was raining and then when it started drying up we went onto the slick tyre, probably about half a lap too late. We couldn't get track position and then once the temperature was in the tyres it started raining harder and it was just too late. Once we were on the inter it was just too wet to get the lap time. Yesterday was a positive day and today in the wet we had figured out a lot going into qualifying, which was really encouraging. We could have been a lot higher but in these conditions, it was a bit of a lottery with tyres and it was tricky out there. The aim tomorrow, of course, will be to come through the field and get a strong result. Anything can happen in the race, we will keep our heads down, work hard overnight and try to minimise the damage."

Christian Horner: "Max was outstanding today, in every condition he was consistently quickest and on top of his game, it was an incredible job by him today. Unfortunately for Checo, he just didn't get that first lap in on the slick tyre when the circuit was in the window, then he came back onto the inter because it was too wet for the slicks, so it was frustrating for him. However, unlike Monaco, this is a track that you can overtake at, the forecast is saying it'll be a dry race, he's a great racer and he's got a fast car so I'd be disappointed if we weren't much further up the order tomorrow. It's a mixed up grid so it should be an exciting race."