Vettel to drive Red Bull at the Nurburgring

Four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel is to drive his championship-winning 2011 car, the RB7, on the infamous Nordschleife in September.

The German, who retired from the sport at the end of last season, will drive the car at the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring festival on September 9.

Like the Williams FW14B he drove at Silverstone last year and the McLaren MP4/8 he is scheduled to drive at the forthcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, the car will be powered by e-fuels.

Vettel will be joined by former teammate, Daniel Ricciardo who will drive the 2012 RB8.

The last time a Formula One car ran on the Nordschleife was in 2013, when Michael Schumacher completed a demonstration run in a Mercedes, prior to that Nick Heidfeld had driven the circuit in 2007 in a BMW-Sauber.

"The myth of the Nordschleife resonated," said Vettel, "even if we ‘only’ drove the GP track at the time. In any case, it will be great fun to drive my RB7, fuelled with e-fuel, on the Nordschleife as part of a show run."

"Motorsport is my passion," he added. "It's important to me to show that racing cars can run just as well and quickly with synthetic CO2-neutral fuel. And that is already today!"

Over the course of the 2011 season, Vettel won 11 of the 19 races, securing pole at 15. Teammate Mark Webber also won a race and secured three poles.