Ricciardo turns commentator

Daniel Ricciardo to form 'alternate' commentary team with comedy actor Will Arnett at three grands prix for ESPN.

The Grandstand with Ricciardo and Arnett will debut for the forthcoming Canadian Grand Prix, airing on ESPN2 at 1:55 p.m. ET while the traditional race telecast airs on ABC (coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.).

The pair will also be on duty at the United States Grand Prix in October and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, the telecast will follow the success of the innovative and critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecast that debuted in 2021.

"As Formula 1's popularity continues to grow in the United States, we're pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it," said Kate Jackson, ESPN Vice President, Production "Daniel's effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge.

"And we're very excited to be working with Will," she added. "He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination."

During the telecast, Riccardo and Arnett will welcome an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation about the ongoing race. For the debut episode, Ricciardo will be on location at the racetrack in Montreal while Arnett will join from a remote location.

"This is going to be a hoot!" said Ricciardo. "As you'd expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we're hoping it just feels like you're watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!"

Arnett, who is known for his roles in shows including Arrested Development and 30 Rock and co-hosts the popular SmartLess podcast, emerged as a fan of F1 in recent years and worked with legendary F1 driver Mika Hakkinen on his former podcast.

"The more I learn about Formula 1, the more I'm intrigued by it," said Arnett. "The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I'm really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We're going to have fun, and so will the viewers."