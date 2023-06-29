Tsunoda welcomes closer synergy with Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda has welcomed the news that AlphaTauri is to work closer with its 'sister' team, believing it should have happened years ago.

In its first few seasons in F1, the Toro Rosso was essentially the previous year's Red Bull, indeed sometimes almost the same as the Austrian outfit's current car.

However, changes to the rules meant that the two teams had to go in different directions.

Earlier this week, confirming a revised management structure for 2024 - and a new name - Helmut Marko revealed that AlphaTauri will follow the design concept of Red Bull as far as the rules allow, in many ways a veritable regulatory minefield as teams are unable to share data far less parts.

Having slipped to the wrong end of the standings over the last couple of seasons, Yuki Tsunoda believes the Faenza-based outfit will benefit from a closer alliance between the two teams.

"Definitely," he told reporters. "Especially as from a performance side that we saw in the last two years, we were not really in the place that we wanted, especially from last year.

I think, well probably Helmut thought that we need to change something," he continued, "because we want, and I think he did give us a chance, one more year, and it didn't improve much.

"I think it's a good thing anyway, having a lot more connection between Red Bull and AlphaTauri. Probably it should be like that from three years ago, but anyway. I think I'm feeling optimistic. I think there will be lots of stronger connection between Red Bull, so it should be better overall."

The popular Japanese driver also gave his support to teammate Nyck de Vries.

"I think Nyck just has to put it all together," he said. "I think the pace is there, so he just needs to find a good rhythm because so far in most of the races probably he struggled a lot in terms of consistency.

"I think in the end he'll get there because in past races and past results, with what he achieved he's showing that he can do it, so I'm sure he'll get there."

When it was suggested that he too had a tough rookie season, Tsunoda played down the comparison.

"I think it's a different situation with Nyck," he said. "Why I struggled in the first half of my first year was not just my problem. Obviously, there were definitely a lot of places I could improve but it was not just my problem, and the team probably knew it.

"At the same time, it was my third year in Europe. Two years before I was in Japan and I never raced in Europe. So actually, they knew that I needed more experience.

"I think Nyck is showing good pace in free practice and a couple of qualifyings. He's just a bit unlucky because we're not in the fastest car right now, so it's hard to get good results and show a good performance."