British GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It's been great to get out on track at Silverstone today; there's no place quite like it. We made a few set-up changes after FP1 and the AMR23 was feeling stronger for the second session. There are still a few bits to work through tonight, but the pace looked good so I'm feeling positive. We'll see what tomorrow brings as it looks like the temperature will drop and there could be some rain in the area. We could be in for an interesting Qualifying!"

Fernando Alonso: "It's good to be back at Silverstone and racing just across the road from our AMR Technology Campus. This circuit always provides a lot of adrenaline for us in Formula One cars. It was very windy today which made it quite tricky, but the car felt good. We tested a few things in both sessions and there is more for us to analyse tonight. The weather looks like it could change tomorrow, so let's see what conditions we are facing."