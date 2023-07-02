Aston Martin protest upheld

Stewards uphold Aston Martin's protest of today's result as a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to them.

The stewards having received a protest from Aston Martin and having heard from team representative Andy Stevenson, Nikolas Tombazis representing the FIA and Diego Ioverno representing Ferrari, have considered the matter and determine the following:

The protest was lodged against the accuracy of the Provisional Classification.

The Stewards having determined that the protest was lodged on time and complied with the requirements of Chapter 13 of the FIA International Sporting Code, and was therefore an admissible.

An examination of the list of deleted lap times provided to the stewards by Race Control, revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred for potential penalty.

It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the Provisional Classification was published, consequently these penalties will be reflected in the Final Classification.

Accordingly, the protest is upheld and the protest fee is returned to the competitor.