Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM US Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin NH UM NM Sainz Ferrari NM NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Stroll Aston Martin NM UH NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NH NM Albon Williams NM NM NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NM NH Sargeant Williams NM NM NH Ocon Alpine NM NM NH Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH NM de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH NM Magnussen Haas NH NM NH UH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NH NM Hulkenberg Haas UM

