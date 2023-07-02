Site logo

Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

02/07/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM US
Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin NH UM NM
Sainz Ferrari NM NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin NM UH NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NH NM
Albon Williams NM NM NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NM NH
Sargeant Williams NM NM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NM NH
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH NM
de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NH NM NH UH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NH NM
Hulkenberg Haas UM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Red Bull Ring here.

