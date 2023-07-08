British GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's not the Qualifying we wanted in what was a challenging session in drying conditions.

"There is still a long race ahead of us tomorrow and our Sunday pace is normally a strong point of this car. We still achieved another Q3 result, but we need to keep understanding our car at different circuits. The weather tomorrow may also be changeable, as it was today, so we need to remain focused and see what we can do in race conditions."

Lance Stroll: "I think more was possible in Qualifying today. The red flag forced us to run a third set of tyres in Q1, which meant we didn't have a new set in Q2 and that put us on the back foot in comparison to others. It's a long race tomorrow and the AMR23 is feeling good, so I'll be doing my best to fight through the pack and put on a good show for the home fans."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "One of the most challenging Qualifying sessions of the year so far with a drying track, the constant threat of rain, and a red flag just before the end of Q1. Overall we missed the absolute pace to be fighting for the top positions today so we need to review things, understand where we can find more performance, and take those learnings going forward. We will try and come back stronger tomorrow in front of the passionate British fans who will be out in force."