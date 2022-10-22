F1 behind new all-women race series?

It's understood that F1 has given the go-ahead for a new all-women race series to be managed by the organisers behind F2 and F3.

Though there is no official word from the F1 Group multiple sources claim that the new series could launch as early as next season, though it is stressed that it is not intended as a replacement for or rival to W Series which is facing significant financial problems.

The new series would be limited to just 15 drivers and would use F4 machinery, the teams managed by those contesting the F2 and F3 championships.

It is believed that the series would be aimed at teenage drivers though no indication has been made in terms of the selection process.

"We are committed to ensuring greater opportunity for talented women drivers to progress and reach the top levels," said a spokesperson for F1.

At the start of the weekend, Lewis Hamilton called on F1 to come to the support of the W Series.

"100 per cent I do," he replied when asked if F1 should have done more to support the series which was originally scheduled as part of the support card this weekend.

"There has not been enough focus on women in sport, the whole of Formula 1's life," he continued, "and there's not enough emphasis on it now. They're not magnifying enough the great work that is being done there.

"There is not enough representation across the board, within the industry," he added. "And there's not really a pathway for those young, amazing drivers to even get to Formula 1, and then you have some people who say we're never going to see a female F1 driver ever.

"That's not a good narrative to be putting out," he insisted. "I think we need to be doing more, and with the organisation, with Formula 1 and Liberty doing so well it's not a lot for them to be able to help out in that space.

"I think we need to be doing more to encourage... I mean, in the work I'm trying to do with Mercedes for example, we're trying to get like 8000 young girls into the sport - but every team should be doing that."

Check out our Friday gallery from COTA here.