Red Bull terminates Vips contract

Following its investigation into an online incident involving a racial slur, Red Bull has terminated Estonian driver, Juri Vips contract as its test and reserve driver.

The Austrian team took to social media to announce its decision, which comes exactly a week after it revealed he had been suspended after uttering a racial slur whilst live-streaming a video game he was playing with fellow racer Liam Lawson.

"Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri's contract as its test and reserve driver," read today's statement.

"The team do not condone any form of racism."

The announcement comes amidst the storm over the use of the same racial slur being used by three-time world champion Nelson Piquet in reference to Lewis Hamilton.

Vips, who joined Red Bull's junior driver programme in 2018, is currently 7th in the F2 standings, having finished 6th in 2021.

Winner of the 2017 ADAC Formula 4 championship, Vips, who has carried out simulator for the Red Bull F1 team, made his race weekend debut last month when he replaced Sergio Perez in FP1 at Barcelona.

Despite Red Bull's move, the team is currently facing fierce criticism on social media as it is (currently) the only team that hasn't reposted F1's official statement in reaction to Piquet's comments.

The situation is further complicated, certainly as far as social media is concerned, by the fact that Max Verstappen's partner is Piquet's daughter, Kelly.