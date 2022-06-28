Red Bull to build £5m hypercar

Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the high-performance engineering arm of the Red Bull Racing Group, has announced details of its first hypercar project designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house.

Created by Adrian Newey, the RB17 is a two-seat hypercar optimized for the ultimate on-track driving experience. Just 50 RB17s will be made at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, with production scheduled to commence in 2025.

"The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus," said Christian Horner. "Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors."

"The RB17 distils everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car," added Adrian Newey. "Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors."

Powered by a V8 hybrid engine developing over 1,100bhp, the RB17 takes its inspiration - and name - from the cars that Red Bull Racing has campaigned in the world's most demanding and technically advanced motorsport series.

Designed around a carbon-composite tub, the RB17 features the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car. Full technical details for the RB17 will be released in due course. Expressions of interest in the RB17 can be made from today at RB17@redbulladvancedtechnologies.com.

Pricing starts at £5M (plus applicable local taxes) with just 50 collectors set to become owners of the RB17. That ownership includes more than the car, bringing a close association with the Red Bull Racing team through access to simulators, vehicle program development and on-track training and experiences. The RB17 will be supported directly by the factory, with servicing and maintenance support tailored to each owner and their usage profile for the car.

Since its foundation in 2005, Red Bull Racing has progressively expanded its operations and capabilities, now located on a 290-acre campus in Milton Keynes.

Red Bull Advanced Technologies was created in 2014 and brings its exceptional engineering, design, technology, simulation, and production capabilities to a hugely diverse set of industries. The creation of the RB17 will both secure existing jobs and create over 100 new positions in Milton Keynes, in addition to the economic benefits across project partners and suppliers.