Canada GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The weekend went pretty smoothly for me, and we can be happy with that. Overall the Ferraris were very quick and strong in the race. It was really exciting at the end; the last two laps were a lot of fun, I was flat out racing and I was giving it everything I had. The safety car towards the end of the race of course didn't help, Carlos had fresher tyres so that made it difficult, I would have preferred to attack than defend, but luckily it worked out. Also, this year we seem to be quick on the straights so that helps a lot. The next race is Silverstone, I'm looking forward to going back to the more traditional tracks. We have to keep focused as a Team and find improvements wherever we can."

Sergio Perez: "We think it was a gearbox issue and I got stuck in gear unfortunately. Things were looking good, I had a good start, I was on the hard tyre and making progress. I had finally got Daniel, in the McLaren out of the DRS zone and it should have been a race where I could have worked my way through the field, so it's a big shame. I felt I had plenty of potential in my race to make up a lot of places and recover good points. We need to keep on top of the reliability because a zero, when you are fighting for the Championship, is very painful and costly. You go into new regulations and there is always going to be new problems to face. Today hurts a lot, it has been a weekend to forget for me, so I want to forget about today and move onto Silverstone."

Christian Horner: "Max was amazing today, he was under so much pressure particularly at the end of the race, he's been superb all weekend - every session through practice, qualifying, and then the race. The Ferrari was very quick today, with the DRS zones the way they are here he couldn't break it and Carlos was cruising up to the back of him and you could see them recharging their battery to have another go time-after-time, but Max kept his concentration really well and it was absolutely amazing performance. It was a frustrating weekend for Checo and we think he had a suspected gearbox issue, so we'll need to get the car back and have a look at what happened. It's exciting to now head towards Silverstone."

