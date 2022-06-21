Red Bull suspends Estonian racer Vips

Red Bull has suspended its junior driver, Juri Vips after the youngster uttered a racial slur whilst live-streaming a video game he was playing with fellow racer Liam Lawson.

The move comes weeks after the youngster made his F1 weekend debut when he replaced Sergio Perez in the opening session in Barcelona.

"Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips for from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident," said the Austrian team in a post to social media on Tuesday evening.

"As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation."

Vips, who used a racial slur, whilst live streaming himself playing Call Of Duty with a number of other players, including fellow Red Bull junior, Lawson, subsequently took to social media to issue an apology.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," he posted to his Instagram account.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set.

"I will cooperate with the investigation fully."