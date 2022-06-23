Stewart urges Hamilton to retire

Three-time world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart has called on Lewis Hamilton to retire.

The Scot, arguably one of the sport's greatest drivers, walked away from the sport following the horrific death of his teammate, Francois Cevert during qualifying for the 1973 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

His third title already secured, Stewart, shocked and disgusted by the futility of what he had witnessed withdrew from the following day's Grand Prix, never to race again.

Now, amidst Hamilton's struggles, Stewart has called on his fellow Knight to follow his example and walk away.

"It's time for him to resign," Stewart tells the Convex Conversation podcast. "He's got music, he's got culture, he loves clothing and the rag trade would be absolutely suitable for him.

"I'm sure he'll be very successful because he's been earning a huge amount of money, rightfully so because he's been the best of his time."

Other than the porpoising issue which has plagued Mercedes since pre-season testing, Hamilton is up a strong, new teammate in George Russell, who doesn't appear ready to accept the 'wingman' role filled by Valtteri Bottas for season after season.

While the seven-time champ scored his second podium finish of the year on Sunday, he is 34 points adrift of Russell who has scored three.

Stewart is concerned that the longer Hamilton continues, the more he risks compromising his legacy.

"Lewis is in that group of the Ayrton Sennas and the Alain Prosts... or even the Jackie Stewarts maybe." Says the Scot. "It's a pity he wasn't resigning at the top but I don't think that's going to happen now.

"Nevertheless it's wiser to stop than go through all the pain of not being able to do what you did before. He's carried the sport well. I'd like to see him resigning now.

"He's now struggling a little bit because he's had a new teammate who's been quicker than him in qualifying so far, which is gonna be difficult for him to handle," admits Stewart.

In his 70s heyday, Stewart was the first of the sport's superstars, the first to be famous beyond the confines of the race track.

With his long hair, beautiful wife and movie star pals he was very much F1's first rock 'n' roller.

Weekend of a Champion, the documentary made with pal Roman Polanski and based around the 1971 Monaco Grand Prix, has achieved cult status and displays Stewart's superstardom in all its glory.