Azerbaijan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Perez Red Bull NM NH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH UH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH UH Gasly AlphaTauri NM UH Vettel Aston Martin UM UH Alonso Alpine NM NH Ricciardo McLaren NH NM Norris McLaren NM NH Ocon Alpine NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM Albon Williams NM NH NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM UH US Schumacher Haas NH UM UH Latifi Williams NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UH UM Magnussen Haas UM NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM

