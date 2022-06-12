Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

12/06/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH UH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH UH
Gasly AlphaTauri NM UH
Vettel Aston Martin UM UH
Alonso Alpine NM NH
Ricciardo McLaren NH NM
Norris McLaren NM NH
Ocon Alpine NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM
Albon Williams NM NH NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM UH US
Schumacher Haas NH UM UH
Latifi Williams NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UH UM
Magnussen Haas UM NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku, here.

