FIA reveals cause of start confusion

The FIA has revealed that a power outage was the reason for the confusion surrounding the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Just minutes before the field was due to head off on the usual formation lap, race control announced that the race start procedure had been suspended.

While rain had been forecast in the afternoon, at that particular point in time only light spots of rain were falling.

The formation lap was then rescheduled for 15:09 (local time) before a further delay to 15:16 was announced. It was also revealed that the race would get underway behind the safety car.

In a brief statement, the FIA announced: "Race control was monitoring a severe downpour rapidly approaching the circuit. As it arrived during the start procedure, the safety-car start and its associated procedures were implemented. This was done for safety reasons because there has been no wet running this weekend."

At 15:16, with the rain now increasing in intensity, the safety car led the entire field around the track for two laps before the race was red-flagged.

Almost an hour after the original designated start time the race finally got underway, behind the safety car which was withdrawn after two laps.

Other than the fact that it was barely raining when the original start was aborted, it was the sheer lack of information which frustrated the teams and fans, with no sign of the safety car being sent out on reconassance laps.

FIA officials subsequently revealed that a power outage had led to the failure of the starting system and as officials debated how to start the race, the outage had led to fears that the start system would not work and therefore, in the interests of safety, opted for rolling restarts for the remainder of the event.

Nonetheless, in the aftermath of last year's Belgian Grand Prix, many feel that lessons have not been learned, and that it was the sheer lack of information that led to the confusion and frustration of the teams, broadcasters and fans alike.

With the future of the race already in serious doubt, as F1 bosses sit down to discuss terms with the Monaco organisers, the race, when it finally got underway, proved to be the sort of mad affair only the Principality can throw up from time to time, one which had fans talking for all the right reasons.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monaco, here.