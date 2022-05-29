Site logo

Monaco GP: Result

NEWS STORY
29/05/2022

Result of the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 65 1h 56:30.265
2 Sainz Ferrari 65 + 0:01.154
3 Verstappen Red Bull 65 + 0:01.491
4 Leclerc Ferrari 65 + 0:02.922
5 Russell Mercedes 65 + 0:11.968
6 Norris McLaren 65 + 0:12.231
7 Alonso Alpine 65 + 0:46.358
8 Hamilton Mercedes 65 + 0:50.388
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 65 + 0:52.525
10 Vettel Aston Martin 65 + 0:53.536
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 65 + 0:54.286
12 Ocon Alpine 65 + 0:55.644
13 Ricciardo McLaren 65 + 0:57.635
14 Stroll Aston Martin 65 + 1:00.802
15 Latifi Williams 64 + 1 Lap
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 64 + 1 Lap
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 64 + 1 Lap
Albon Williams 49 Retired
Schumacher Haas 25 Accident
Magnussen Haas 20 Water Pressure

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:14.693 (Lap 55)

