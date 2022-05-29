Monaco thriller saves F1's blushes

Over the years we confess to having given Monaco a lot of stick. Part of this, we admit, was due to the Principality losing its lustre having sold its soul to Russian oligarchs.

In terms of the racing, in the same way that our beloved Monza has become nothing more than a 'point and squirt' fest, so Monaco has become a high speed traffic jam.

However, not for nothing is the race regarded, along with Le Mans and the Indy 500, as a significant component in motor sport's Triple Crown.

As observers it might do little for us, but clearly, for the men driving those tight, twisty, unforgiving streets it is one of the ultimate challenges... a win you really want on your CV.

How sad therefore, that the powers that be are threatening to drop the event, not over safety concerns or the failure to put bums on seats, not even for the fact that overtaking is nigh impossible, but simply because they want a significantly higher hosting fee and various other 'rights'.

Aided and abetted by the usual suspects in terms of the media and team bosses, the heat is on.

In reality, it is somewhat ironic, for F1, under Liberty, has much in common with Monaco, for both have sold their souls.

Rather than drivers, TV pundits and - God help us - celebrities eulogising the place, what we really need today is for Monaco to weave its magic, to produce one of those truly dramatic races the like of which we are talking about for years to come... and not in the Abu Dhabi 2021 sense.

Be it Scott Stoddard driving up the wall on the approach to the Nouvelle Chicane or Pete Aron doing an Alberto Ascari and going into the harbour, 'Black' Jack Brabham losing it at the final corner and disappearing into the straw bales, 'Our Nige' suffering a phantom puncture and gifting the lead to Ayrton then spending the remaining half dozen laps trying to take it back again, Riccardo Patrese in 1982 or even an Olivier Panis... what we need today is that level of drama... a tale of the unexpected.

The bigger cars of 2022 are already proving to be a handful on these twisty little streets, but thus far the weekend has been relatively incident free. Therefore, we have to look to the skies and hope for some divine intervention in the shape of those pesky Weather Gods... who have been remarkably quiet this season.

Not wishing to rain - no pun intended - on Charles Leclerc's potential moment in the Monaco sun, we want a race that has us all talking tomorrow... and for all the right reasons.

Race after race, our poll for 'who do you think will win...' features the same four or six names, how great if today's podium could feature some names outside that little cartel. Monaco was always famous for its Casino, how apt if today one of the 'little guys' got lucky.

There are a few drivers out of position, most notably Gasly and Ricciardo, while Bottas and Magnussen will feel they deserve to be nearer the front. The ever-frustrated Verstappen is hardly likely to 'settle' for anything, especially with teammate Perez on the ascendant.

Then there's the Mercedes pair, with Hamilton seeking get one over on his new teammate, while Sainz also needs to get one in the bag.

However, on a track where experience is key, could the likes of Alonso spring a surprise, or even Vettel, or is it going to be another one for the cartel.

Assuming its dry, the only certainty is that this should be a one-stopper, under normal circumstances. However, wear is slightly higher than expected, although degradation is manageable. As a result, the hard becomes a viable race tyre: giving teams plenty of options both when it comes to the timing of the stops and which compounds to use.

There's a high safety car probability in Monaco with the walls being so close (although the marshals are experts at removing stranded cars quickly) so teams aim to capitalise on those moments for a 'cheap' pit stop. The problem is that these moments are by nature unpredictable...

The fastest way in theory would be to start on the soft and then finish on the hard but starting on the medium and then finishing on the hard is very close to that too - with the bonus of offering maximum flexibility, given the wear rate anticipated.

If it rains however, that's another story entirely - with the potential to do the entire race on just one set of wet or intermediate tyres...

As a result of those incidents in qualifying, a number of components have been changed under parc ferme conditions including a new gearboxes for Perez and Sainz together with news suspensions, wings... while Alonso takes on a new steering and front wing assemble among other things.

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out. As the clock ticks down, there are spots of rain in the air.

Indeed, according to Race Control the risk of rain is 80%.

And ahead of the formation lap, up go the umbrella and on go the pac-a-macs.

"This is pretty wet," says Hamilton.

At which point the start is procedure is suspended, Max Verstappen advised that there will be a 10-minute warning before the start.

Sorry, but that is all wrong.

In terms of tyres, the teams appear to have been caught off-guard, with Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Bottas, Gasly and Zhou are on mediums. Alonso, Ocon and Schumacher are on hards. Albon and Latifi on softs and Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Vettel, Ricciardo and Stroll are on Inters.

However, it is anticipated that all will now start on full wets.

It is expected that the rain will stop just two laps into the race.

The formation lap will get underway behind the safety car as the race director appears to have gone overboard with his safety concerns.

In his cockpit, Hamilton shakes his head at the pandemonium around him.

Bear in mind that we are not talking torrential rain, or cats and dogs, we are talking just a few spots.

Still no discernible downpour but the formation lap is further delayed.

At which point it really does begin to rain.

"This intensity will be like this for ten minutes, then lighter for three minutes," Leclerc is advised.

Air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 30 degrees.

"Everyone take a deep breath and cool down," advises Hamilton.

The safety car leads the field off on the formation lap.

"Heavy rain now and a lot of water generally," reports Vettel.

At the end of the (first) formation lap the safety car continues on as the rain intensifies.

In the aftermath of last year's #race' at Spa, these formation laps - no matter how many - do not form part of the race.

As Leclerc reports "It's raining like crazy", the formation lap is red flagged - not the race, mind you - the formation lap has been red-flagged.

"I don't ever think I've gotten this wet in a Formula 1 car... ever!" says Schumacher.

The worrying thing is that there are no updates coming from race control.

The 10 minute signal will be shown at 15:55 advises race control... at around 15:54.

Needless to say a number of drivers are caught off-guard and are seen running to their cars.

As Ocon climbs into his car he is advised that there could be further rain later on.

The race will resume at 16:05 behind the safety car says race control, even though the race hasn't officially started, just two formation laps.

"We do expect more rain," Ricciardo is told, "but it is a little bit confused at the moment." Confused doesn't begin to cover it.

Even before the cars have left the pitlane, the two-hour clock has started.

They head out, all sporting full wets. It is still unclear if it will be a standing start, a rolling start of safety car start. We have learned nothing from Spa 2021.

And, wouldn't you guess, Latifi is off an in the barrier at the hairpin, while Stroll has also had a brush with the barriers.

The race is underway... albeit behind the safety car.

Stroll pits as does Latifi.

"It's very slippery," reports Hamilton.

The safety car is withdrawn at the end of lap 2, Leclerc leads the way.

Gasly pits though it is not clear why. He has switched to Inters as Stroll and Latifi also pit again this time for Inters.

After 3 laps, it's: Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Vettel and Ocon.

In the Inters, Gasly is lapping at the same pace as Leclerc.

A big twitch for Gasly as he exits Casino.

"No more rain for the next twenty to thirty minutes," Leclerc is told.

Schumacher has switched to Inters.

Ricciardo is told that the Inters don't look to be of benefit just yet.

On lap 5, Gasly posts a new fastest lap (39.431).

Ocon passes Vettel for ninth, the first overtake of the day. The German subsequently pits, as does Tsunoda.

However, lap 6 sees Sainz go quickest (37.998).

Next time around Leclerc posts a 37.181.

On lap 8, Russell misses the Nouveau Chicane.

"Russell's been told to push up to you," fifth-placed Norris is told, "Plan B, Plan B!"

In 15th, Gasly is all over the back of Zhou.

Lap 10 sees another fastest lap from Leclerc (36.299).

On successive lap, Latifi and then Albon get it wrong at Ste Devote and have to use the escape road.

Zhou misses the Nouveau Chicane and will probably have to yield the position to Gasly.

The Frenchman subsequently passes the Alfa at Mirabeau.

Leclerc, Sainz, Perez and Ocon are trading fastest sectors.

As Gasly makes a move on Ricciardo at Rascasse, the McLaren gets alarmingly out of shape.

"It's definitely Inters now," advises Perez. Thing is, who will be first to blink?

Gasly nails Ricciardo in the Swimming Pool complex, the Frenchman now up to 12th as he sets his sights on Magnussen.

"We are going to go straight to dry," says Sainz on lap 15.

Russell is told to look after his tyres and look for wet patches when he can.

"No rears," reports Hamilton.

Lap 15 sees a new fastest lap (31.251) from Gasly.

Hamilton is the first of the big guns to stop, however he switches to Inters. He rejoins in 9th, 6.7s down on Ocon.

"Box, box," Perez is told at the end of lap 16. He duly obliges and rejoins the race in 5th, also on Inters.

Told to pit for Inters, Sainz says he'd prefer to wait and fit slicks. He is subsequently told to stay out.

Norris pits at the end of lap 17, switching to Inters he rejoins in 7th as Hamilton goes quickest (30.246).

Hamilton makes a move on Ocon in Ste Devote and they touch, as Leclerc finally pits, as does Verstappen. Both switch to Inters, rejoining in third and fourth.

Sainz leads Perez, with Leclerc third.

Russell and Albon are both shown the black and white flag for exceeding track limits.

At the back of the field, Schumacher has fitted hard, with Albon following suit shortly after.

Hamilton is all over Ocon as they continue their battle for eighth.

Ricciardo pits for hards at the end of lap 20, as Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Ocon at Rascasse.

"Some of his moves need to be investigated," says the seven-time champ.

Sainz pits at the end of lap 21, and though told to box then stay out Leclerc also stops. Russell, Alonso and Ocon also pit.

Leclerc is not happy with the team's strategy as he has now lost the lead to his teammate.

Next time around, both Bulls also pit. Perez rejoins still leading, ahead of Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc, disaster for the Monegasque.

Ferrari having clearly (over) reacted not only to the overcut from Perez' but also the sheer pace of the Red Bull pair, have lost out completely.

Russell is fifth, ahead of Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, Vettel and Ocon.

As Perez battles with Sainz, right ahead of them at Rascasse, Zhou and Schumacher touch. On the run to Ste Devote Sainz has a massive wobble doing brilliantly to keep it under control and not run into the rear of Perez.

On lap 24, Norris posts a new fastest lap (22.845).

Albon is given a 5s time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The leaders are now threading their way through the backmarkers as the VSC is deployed following a massive accident involving Schumacher.

"I crashed, I don't understand it," says the German, the rear end of the car totally detached after hitting the barriers at the Swimming Pool exit.

The safety car is deployed in order that the car can be removed and the barrier checked.

With Magnussen having retired due to a loss of water pressure it is a costly afternoon for the American outfit.

"Does anyone have graining," asks Leclerc hopefully. "No," he is told.

At which point, after 29 laps, the race is red-flagged in order that the Tecpro barrier can be repaired.

As he climbs from his car, Leclerc shakes his head in obvious disbelief.

The order is: Perez, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon and Bottas. Vettel is eleventh, ahead of Gasly, Ricciardo, Stroll, Tsunoda, Zhou, Latifi and Albon.

At 17:03 race control announces that the race will resume at 17:15 with a rolling start.

Lapped cars may overtake once the race has resumed, announces race control - that means Stroll, Tsunoda, Zhou, Latifi and Albon.

As they head out again, the Bulls have switched to mediums, though the Ferrari pair have opted for hards. Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Latifi and Albon also go for mediums, while the rest follow the Ferrari example and opt for hards.

The race will go to the two-hour limit as Mercedes claims that there is more rain coming.

The safety car will peel off into the pits, clearing the way for a rolling start.

"Why is the safety car so slow," asks race leader Perez.

They're away (again!).

A big lock-up at Mirabeau for Perez while Leclerc is under pressure from Russell.

Alonso is all over Norris, with Hamilton right behind.

At the back of the field, Albon is quickest (20.929). However, Perez responds with a 20.677.

"27 laps (remaining) Max, 27 laps," Verstappen is told.

Ocon is handed a 5s time penalty for causing collision, most likely that involving Hamilton.

Frustrated at being unable to pass Alonso, Hamilton is told that the Spaniard has been told to manage his pace as much as possible in order to keep the Mercedes behind. As a result, the Briton is lapping almost 3s slower than his teammate.

Lap 38 sees Perez post a 17.081, as he enjoys a 0.801s lead over Sainz. The top four are covered by 3.8s.

On lap 39 DRS is enabled for the first time this afternoon.

"Any sign of graining on Checo," asks Sainz. "Not yet," he is told.

Ocon is 1.6s behind the Alonso/ Hamilton battle but has that 5s time penalty, so as his wily old teammate continues to fend off the Mercedes it is not helping him.

"There's no threat from behind, so why don't you want me to push," asks Norris. 4.5s down on Russell, the McLaren driver is told that he can push. He responds by posting a new personal best lap time.

"My rear tyres are overheating behind Checo," warns Sainz.

With the ongoing threat of further rain, this is far from over.

Alonso now leads a train of 11 cars... that is some train. The Spaniard 32s behind sixth-placed Norris.

Hamilton is told that the race leaders are around 30 seconds behind.

"Sainz went straight on," reports Verstappen of the Spaniard missing the Nouveau Chicane.

"The Alpines could increase their pace, we need to stick with Ocon," Bottas is told.

Indeed, suddenly Alonso ups his pace, and in no time at all Hamilton is 2.3s behind.

Great scrap between Zhou and Tsunoda sees the Chinese driver suffer the mother of all wobbles before missing the Nouveau Chicane.

Albon retires at the end of lap 51, as Norris pits.

"I tried, I might need new pants after that," jokes Zhou.

After 51 laps there are 15 minutes remaining.

Perez leads Sainz by 1s with Verstappen a further 1.1 behind, 1s ahead of Leclerc. Russell, in fifth, is 8s behind, 31s ahead of Norris who has a 9s advantage over Alonso.

The leading four are covered by 2.3s as they close on the back markers.

"Do I go for fastest lap," asks Norris. "Once you are comfortable," he is told.

The Briton duly bangs in a 14.693.

"They're a sack of s***," these tyres declares Verstappen.

The Ferraris on hards, the Bulls on mediums.

Sainz is all over Perez, with Verstappen and Leclerc right behind. The four covered by 1.8s.

5 minutes remain.

On successive laps, Tsunoda gets it wrong at Ste Devote, the Japanese now running last and lapped by the leaders.

Latifi is clearly desperate to get out of the way as the leaders approach.

Norris ups his pace in a bid to close the 3.2s gap to Russell.

Perez begins the final lap, the leading four covered by 2.449s.

Perez takes the flag, ahead of Sainz and Verstappen. For once, Leclerc sees the chequered flag, but not the podium.

Russell is fourth, ahead of Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, Bottas and Vettel.

Gasly is eleventh, ahead of Ocon - with that penalty - Ricciardo, Stroll, Latifi, Zhou and Tsunoda.

"No words, no words," says Leclerc. "We cannot do that."

"I did the best I could after yesterday," says Verstappen. "I think as a team we did a really good job with the strategy.

"It was a very hectic one but I think we executed it well and I extended my points lead which I didn't expect last night."

"We did everything we had to," says Sainz, "we took the right decision to go on to the slicks "my out-lap stuck behind a lapped car cost me the race win.

"You can understand my frustration," he adds, "because a clean lap would have secured me the race win today. But that's how sport is sometimes. Checo was unlucky in Jeddah, today he drove a great race."

"It's a dream come true," beams Perez, "as a driver you dream of winning here. After your home race, there is no more special weekend.

"With the graining, to not make any mistakes, to keep Carlos behind was not easy. It's a massive day for myself and my country."

"It was a freaking disaster," says Leclerc. "The win was clearly in our hands, we had the performance, we had everything.

"I don't really understand the call that I had and I need explanations. I couldn't do much, I was called just before the last corner, so I couldn't react or ask for any information, but that was clearly the wrong choice."

Well, thank God for that. After all our hopes it looked like Eduardo Freitas had managed to do the impossible - indeed a quick check on Twitter revealed that Michael Masi was trending as race fans called for his return.

The circumstances surrounding certain decision at the start of the race must be investigated, as it appears that the lesson of Spa has not been learned.

However, thanks to Messrs Perez, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc and others that earlier shambles is a distant memory as we reflect on another of those strange, yet enthralling races that this circuit throws up from time to time.

A well-deserved win for Perez, especially after last weekend's disappointment, and though one empathises with Leclerc, surely nobody would begrudge Sainz his result.

Ignoring that first shambolic hours, this was a race to get people talking, one where you'll be happy to replay the highlights.

This was Monaco doing what only Monaco can do.

Memo to Liberty... at the end of the day, it's not just about the money.