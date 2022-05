Stewards dismiss Ferrari protests

The Monaco stewards have dismissed both of Ferrari's protests against the Red Bull drivers following today's Grand Prix.

Following the publication of the provisional classification, Ferrari lodged protests against Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, claiming that both drivers failed to keep to the right of the solid yellow line at the pit exit when leaving the pits and therefore failed to comply with Section 11.1 of the Race Director's Event Notes and therefore breached Article 16.1 of the 2022 FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations as well as Chapter IV Section 5 of Appendix L of the FIA International Sporting Code.

The parties were summoned and heard, representing Red Bull was Jonathan Wheatley, representing Ferrari was Inaki Rueda and representing the FIA Sporting Department was Eduardo Freitas.

There were no objections against the composition of the Stewards panel.

It was agreed by all parties that should both protests lodged by Ferrari be admitted, they could be heard concurrently as they involved the same type of incident and the same principles.

At the hearing the parties referred to the documents submitted. None of the parties submitted further evidence or initiated the hearing of additional persons or conducting further investigations.

The Stewards found that the protest was admissible and that the requirements of the Code had been complied with.

At the hearing Ferrari conceded that neither Perez or Verstappen had any part of its front or rear tyres on the left of the yellow line and conceded that the protests were unfounded.

The protest were therefore dismissed and the protest fees forfeited.