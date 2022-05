Ferrari lodges protests against both Red Bulls

Ferrari has officially protested today's Monaco Grand Prix result claiming that both Red Bull drivers failed to stay to the right of the yellow line at pit exit following their pit stops.

Both drivers pitted on Lap 22, and as they emerged both certainly appeared to run close to the yellow line - though in Sergio Perez' case it was because his car was slithering about. Indeed, though the stewards noted the incident no further action was taken.

"At Ferrari we are disappointed because we think there was clear breach of the regulations on the two Red Bulls for going on the yellow line exiting the pits," Ferrari team boss, Mattia Binotto subsequently told Sky Sports.

"I think it was not close," he added. "He was on the line and if you look at the sporting code, the wording says 'crossing'.

"Then we had a clarification at Turkey in 2020 to avoid any discussions and, if you look at the race driver notes, it says 'staying to the right', so staying on the line is breaching the race director notes.

"Each single team has the task to follow the race directors' notes. It is clear and we are still seeking clarification with the FIA."

The stewards acknowledged the protests at 19:09 for Verstappen and 19:10 for Perez.

Asked about the incidents, Christian Horner said: "All the footage we have seen we have been content with."

When asked if the team had been contacted by the stewards, he replied: "Nothing at all."

However, shortly after he told the media: "Ferrari have made a protest against Max" clearly unaware, at the time, that Perez has also been protested.

Admitting that his exit from the pits had been on the limit, Verstappen said: "I needed it, otherwise he would have passed me.

"My pit exit was probably the most fun I had in the race, trying to stay ahead," he added. It summed up my race."