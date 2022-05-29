Monaco GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Perez Red Bull NW NI NH NM Sainz Ferrari NW NH Verstappen Red Bull NW NI NH NM Leclerc Ferrari NW NI NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NM Norris McLaren NW NI NH NM Alonso Alpine NW NH NM Hamilton Mercedes NW NI NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NW NH Vettel Aston Martin NW NI UH Gasly AlphaTauri NW NI NH Ocon Alpine NW NH NM Ricciardo McLaren NW NH Stroll Aston Martin NW NI UH Latifi Williams NW NI NH NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NW NH NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri NW NI NH NM NS Albon Williams NW NH NM Schumacher Haas NW NI NH Magnussen Haas NW

