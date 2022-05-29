Site logo

Monaco GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
29/05/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Perez Red Bull NW NI NH NM
Sainz Ferrari NW NH
Verstappen Red Bull NW NI NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari NW NI NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NM
Norris McLaren NW NI NH NM
Alonso Alpine NW NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes NW NI NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NW NH
Vettel Aston Martin NW NI UH
Gasly AlphaTauri NW NI NH
Ocon Alpine NW NH NM
Ricciardo McLaren NW NH
Stroll Aston Martin NW NI UH
Latifi Williams NW NI NH NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NW NH NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NW NI NH NM NS
Albon Williams NW NH NM
Schumacher Haas NW NI NH
Magnussen Haas NW

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monaco, here.

