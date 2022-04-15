Minardi founder elected President of the FIA Single-Seater Commission

Gian Carlo Minardi, founder of the eponymous F1 team that subsequently morphed into Toro Rosso then AlphaTauri, has been elected President of the FIA Single-Seater Commission.

Starting out as a competitor in Hill Climb and Rallying in the late 60s, Minardi switched to management by running teams in Formula Italia. He eventually took his successful Formula Two operation into F1 in 1985 where an engine supply partnership with Ferrari followed.

The Minardi name featured in Formula 1 until it was acquired by Paul Stoddart in 2001. The team eventually morphed into Toro Rosso and has been known as Alpha Tauri since 2020. It still operates from the original Minardi team base in Faenza.

At the Minardi team, Minardi shaped the careers of a number of Formula One drivers including Giancarlo Fisichella, Jarno Trulli, Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso.

He is President of the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI) Land Speed Records Commission since 2004.

In 2020, Minardi was elected President of the Autdodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the site of next weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Minardi will oversee a Single-Seater Commission which has been instrumental in reshaping the FIA's junior racing portfolio while introducing innovative technologies and improved safety measures in recent years.

"I warmly welcome the election of Gian Carlo Minardi as FIA Single-Seater Commission President," said FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "He is a major figure in motor sport. I look forward to working with him to further develop the Single-Seater pyramid around the world."