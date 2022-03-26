Drivers warned over driving unnecessarily slowly to create gaps

In an update to his race notes, race director Niels Wittich has warned drivers not to drive unnecessarily slowly in order to create a gap to the car in front.

While the practice has become a common problem over the last couple of years, the sheer speed differentials between cars at the Jeddah track makes the tactic even more dangerous than usual.

"Due to the nature of this track, drivers are reminded of the provisions of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations," advises Wittich in the latest race notes sent to all the teams.

"Any driver intending to create a gap in front of him in order to get a clear lap should not attempt to do this around Turn 23 through to Turn 25. Any driver seen to have done this will be reported to the stewards as being in breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations."

Article 33.4 relates to driving standards and states: "at no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person".

In 2021, (then) race director Michael Masi issued the same warning at this circuit ahead of qualifying.

On Friday, during F2 qualifying, no less than four drivers were handed grid penalties after being adjudged as having impeded rivals.

Indeed, Alex Albon was handed a reprimand for impeding Mick Schumacher during FP1.