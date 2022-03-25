Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.074 153.332 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.214 0.140 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.320 0.246 4 Perez Red Bull 1:30.360 0.286 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.513 0.439 6 Russell Mercedes 1:30.664 0.590 7 Norris McLaren 1:30.735 0.661 8 Ocon Alpine 1:30.760 0.686 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.832 0.758 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.886 0.812 11 Alonso Alpine 1:30.944 0.870 12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.963 0.889 13 Schumacher Haas 1:31.169 1.095 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.372 1.298 15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.527 1.453 16 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:31.615 1.541 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.615 1.541 18 Latifi Williams 1:31.814 1.740 19 Albon Williams 1:31.866 1.792 20 Magnussen Haas 1:32.344 2.270