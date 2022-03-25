Site logo

Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
25/03/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.074 153.332 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.214 0.140
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.320 0.246
4 Perez Red Bull 1:30.360 0.286
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.513 0.439
6 Russell Mercedes 1:30.664 0.590
7 Norris McLaren 1:30.735 0.661
8 Ocon Alpine 1:30.760 0.686
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.832 0.758
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.886 0.812
11 Alonso Alpine 1:30.944 0.870
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.963 0.889
13 Schumacher Haas 1:31.169 1.095
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.372 1.298
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.527 1.453
16 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:31.615 1.541
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.615 1.541
18 Latifi Williams 1:31.814 1.740
19 Albon Williams 1:31.866 1.792
20 Magnussen Haas 1:32.344 2.270

