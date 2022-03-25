Site logo

Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
25/03/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.772 152.153 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.888 0.116
3 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.084 0.312
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.139 0.367
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:31.317 0.545
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31.505 0.733
7 Perez Red Bull 1:31.563 0.791
8 Ocon Alpine 1:32.026 1.254
9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.364 1.592
10 Alonso Alpine 1:32.381 1.609
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.506 1.734
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.582 1.810
13 Norris McLaren 1:32.594 1.822
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:32.608 1.836
15 Russell Mercedes 1:32.839 2.067
16 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:33.034 2.262
17 Albon Williams 1:33.087 2.315
18 Latifi Williams 1:33.529 2.757
19 Schumacher Haas 1:34.429 3.657
20 Magnussen Haas No Time

