Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.772 152.153 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.888 0.116 3 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.084 0.312 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.139 0.367 5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:31.317 0.545 6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31.505 0.733 7 Perez Red Bull 1:31.563 0.791 8 Ocon Alpine 1:32.026 1.254 9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.364 1.592 10 Alonso Alpine 1:32.381 1.609 11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.506 1.734 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.582 1.810 13 Norris McLaren 1:32.594 1.822 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:32.608 1.836 15 Russell Mercedes 1:32.839 2.067 16 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:33.034 2.262 17 Albon Williams 1:33.087 2.315 18 Latifi Williams 1:33.529 2.757 19 Schumacher Haas 1:34.429 3.657 20 Magnussen Haas No Time