Official: Hulkenberg to replace Vettel again at Jeddah

Aston Martin has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sebastian Vettel in this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Yesterday, the Silverstone outfit admitted that having failed to return a negative COVID test it was likely that the four-time world champion would miss his second successive Grand Prix.

This morning Aston Martin confirmed that Hulkenberg, who finished 17th in Bahrain, will continue to partner Lance Stroll.

"Nico Hulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside Lance Stroll," said the team. "Despite lack of mileage in the AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.

"We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the Australian GP."