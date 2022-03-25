Red Bull breaks curfew

After Williams and McLaren broke the curfew in Bahrain, this week it was Red Bull's turn.

On Wednesday, team personnel who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the thirteen hour period which commenced at 23:00 on 23 March, forty-two hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends twenty-nine hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 12:00 on 24 March.

This was the first of the eight individual exceptions permitted for the team during the 2022 season and therefore no action will be taken.

Earlier today, the Austrian outfit officially confirmed the cause of its double-DNF in Bahrain as being a lack of fuel pressure, a spokesperson stating that the team has resolved the issue and doesn't expect a reoccurrence this weekend.