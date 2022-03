GPDA issues statement on Saudi race

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association, essentially the drivers' union, has released a brief statement following talks with F1 and FIA officials.

It reads:

"Yesterday was a difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers.

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns.

"Consequently, we went into long discussions between ourselves, with our team principals, and with the most senior people who run our sport.

"A large variety of opinions were shared and debated and having listened not only to the Formula 1 powers but also to the Saudi government ministers who explained how security measures were being elevated to the maximum, the outcome was a resolution that we would practise and qualify today and race tomorrow.

"We therefore hope that the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be remembered as a good race rather than for the incident that took place yesterday."

Check out our Friday gallery from Jeddah, here.