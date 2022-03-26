F1 and FIA issue statement on Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 and the FIA have this morning issued a joint statement regarding the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It reads as follows:

"Formula 1 and the FIA can confirm that following discussions with all the teams and drivers, the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled.

Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure.

It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."