Bahrain GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.544 130.820 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.640 0.096 3 Perez Red Bull 1:32.791 0.247 4 Russell Mercedes 1:32.935 0.391 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.053 0.509 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.121 0.577 7 Magnussen Haas 1:33.437 0.893 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.733 1.189 9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.880 1.336 10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.920 1.376 11 Norris McLaren 1:33.955 1.411 12 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:33.971 1.427 13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.176 1.632 14 Schumacher Haas 1:34.295 1.751 15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:34.378 1.834 16 Alonso Alpine 1:34.628 2.084 17 Albon Williams 1:34.868 2.324 18 Ocon Alpine 1:34.957 2.413 19 Latifi Williams 1:35.667 3.123 20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time