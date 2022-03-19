Site logo

Bahrain GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
19/03/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.544 130.820 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.640 0.096
3 Perez Red Bull 1:32.791 0.247
4 Russell Mercedes 1:32.935 0.391
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.053 0.509
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.121 0.577
7 Magnussen Haas 1:33.437 0.893
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.733 1.189
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.880 1.336
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.920 1.376
11 Norris McLaren 1:33.955 1.411
12 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:33.971 1.427
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.176 1.632
14 Schumacher Haas 1:34.295 1.751
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:34.378 1.834
16 Alonso Alpine 1:34.628 2.084
17 Albon Williams 1:34.868 2.324
18 Ocon Alpine 1:34.957 2.413
19 Latifi Williams 1:35.667 3.123
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time

