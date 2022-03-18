Bahrain GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.193 128.530 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.557 0.364 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.611 0.418 4 Russell Mercedes 1:34.629 0.436 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.742 0.549 6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.814 0.621 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.943 0.750 8 Alonso Alpine 1:35.000 0.807 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:35.028 0.835 10 Perez Red Bull 1:35.050 0.857 11 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:35.053 0.860 12 Ocon Alpine 1:35.151 0.958 13 Latifi Williams 1:35.644 1.451 14 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:35.815 1.622 15 Albon Williams 1:35.923 1.730 16 Norris McLaren 1:36.304 2.111 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:36.402 2.209 18 Schumacher Haas 1:36.536 2.343 19 Magnussen Haas 1:36.804 2.611 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time