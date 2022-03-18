Site logo

Bahrain GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
18/03/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.193 128.530 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.557 0.364
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.611 0.418
4 Russell Mercedes 1:34.629 0.436
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.742 0.549
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.814 0.621
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.943 0.750
8 Alonso Alpine 1:35.000 0.807
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:35.028 0.835
10 Perez Red Bull 1:35.050 0.857
11 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:35.053 0.860
12 Ocon Alpine 1:35.151 0.958
13 Latifi Williams 1:35.644 1.451
14 Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:35.815 1.622
15 Albon Williams 1:35.923 1.730
16 Norris McLaren 1:36.304 2.111
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:36.402 2.209
18 Schumacher Haas 1:36.536 2.343
19 Magnussen Haas 1:36.804 2.611
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time

