Ricciardo set to race in Bahrain

Having returned a number of negative tests, Daniel Ricciardo looks set to contest this weekend's season opener in Bahrain.

The Australian missed last week's official pre-season testing after feeling unwell on the opening day and subsequently testing positive for COVID.

Amidst fear that the 2021 Italian GP winner might not have recovered in time for this weekend's race, Alpine offered the services of its reserve driver, Oscar Piastri, though McLaren could also call on the services of Stoffel Vandoorne, Nick de Vries or Paul di Resta.

This morning, McLaren revealed that the 32-year-old looks set to make his 211th Grand Prix start.

"McLaren F1 Team confirms that after testing positive for Covid-19 during last week, Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP," said the Woking outfit in a brief statement.

"Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain."