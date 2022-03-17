No blurred lines over track limits under new race director

New race director, Niels Wittich has made clear there is to be no ambiguity over what exceeding the track limits means under his rule.

In recent times, the rules over track limits have become somewhat blurred with former race director, Michael Masi, having been known to not update the rules several times over the course of race weekends but in some case contradict his own previous instruction.

Clearly, starting out the way he intends to continue, Niels Wittich's first decree to the teams as race director leaves no room for confusion.

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 33.3, the white lines define the track edges," he states in the event note.

"Drivers will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with it and, for the avoidance of doubt, any white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track but the kerbs are not."

Twelve months ago, the uncertainty over the track limits at Turn 4 were a constant bone of contention, with a number of drivers repeatedly running wide at the exit.