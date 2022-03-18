Williams and McLaren first to break curfew

Williams and McLaren are the first teams in 2022 to break the curfew.

On Wednesday, Williams team personnel, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the thirteen hour period which

commenced at 21:00 on 16 March, forty-two hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends twenty- nine hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 10:00 on 17 March.

This was the first of the eight individual exceptions permitted for the Grove outfit during the season and therefore no action will be taken.

Last night McLaren team personnel, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the fourteen hour period which commenced at 21:00 on 17 March, eighteen hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends four hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 11:00 on 18 March.

This was the first of the six individual exceptions permitted for the Woking team during the season so, once again, no action will be taken.