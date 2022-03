F1 must reset following Abu Dhabi controversy, says Herbert

One of the fiercest critics in the aftermath of Abu Dhabi, racer turned pundit, Johnny Herbert believes F1 must now learn from what happened and reset.

One of the commentary team for Sky in Abu Dhabi, in the aftermath of that controversial evening Johnny Herbert was one of the fiercest critics of what we all witnessed.

Days after the event, calling for an in-depth review the Essex-born racer told Motor Sport magazine: "This should never have happened and it should never again."

Demanding that "every aspect" of how races are operated should be reviewed by the FIA, he warned that that entertainment should never take precedent over sport, a clear reference to the widespread belief that the demands of broadcasters such as Netflix played a major part in what happened.

"This one leaves a bitter taste," he wrote in an article for the magazine. "Lewis had done absolutely nothing wrong, Red Bull had made the right calls on the strategy. Then it just seemed unfair that Lewis lost it when he had no chance of a fight."

Three months down the line, he's calmed down a little.

"It was a real shame what happened," he tells Betway. "Formula One was in a fantastic place because of the wonderful battle between Lewis and Max throughout the season. There was a huge build-up to that final race and the hype around the sport was as big as it has been for a while.

"And then we saw that very strange decision from the race director and I think a lot of people who had been so excited throughout the season suddenly questioned what they'd been watching. It was so disappointing to have built that audience and then for the sport to let itself down like that.

"You don't tinker with the rules when you think it's OK," he insists. "A lot of people were upset by it, F1 purists who have always loved the sport felt let down and new fans were a bit disillusioned, because that's not what sport should be about.

"The sport now has to reset," he warns, "and hopefully an exciting 2022 campaign can do that."

Asked about the decision to sack the race director, Michael Masi, Herbert believes it was a necessary move if the sport is to restore trust.

"The decision to remove Masi is part of that reset F1 had to implement," he says. "The drivers' trust in the race director had to be restored, that's so important.

"That trust just didn't exist," he adds, "and that isn't a healthy place to be in going into each race. Bringing in two new race directors to alternate throughout the season makes sense to me."

A major feature of the 20212 season, especially that night in the desert, was the lobbying of the race director by the team bosses at Mercedes and Red Bull, Toto Wolff and Michael Masi. While such lobbying is now banned, Herbert believes the sniping between the pair last year was a "distraction" from the racing.

"From my side, it's a distraction," he admits. "The conversation now always seems to be about the teams, whereas actually it's not about the team and never has been.

I think that has become a little bit muddled recently. The teams were so entwined with that finale to last season, in terms of their complaints to the race director and the press, that it has become too much about them.

"When we think back to classic races, we remember the winning drivers, not the teams. The drivers have always been the big draw, I think, for race fans. The gladiators that they are on the race track mean that we see sensational races week after week. That's the deal."

Having lost out last year, there is much speculation as to how Lewis Hamilton has been affected, will he come back stronger than before or has Max Verstappen got inside his head.

"Some people seem to think that because of what happened last year, Lewis is going to be particularly motivated to come back for revenge," says Herbert. "That's not Lewis' way. Lewis is motivated to do the best he can at any given track at any part of the season. He had that hunger in 2007 and he still has it now.

"It amazes me how receptive he is to learning, even as a seven-time champion," he continues. "That said, I'm sure the way that Max is pushing him does help. It's amazing, even for me as an ex-driver, to watch the way that these guys find ways to navigate their way through the season and adapt to different races.

"Driving around Bahrain is one thing, but then going to Saudi Arabia, to Australia, back to Europe, and so on requires so much adaptability and concentration. That's the skillset that I think is going to make this championship and I really hope that they both turn it on."

Despite the disappointment of Abu Dhabi, Herbert is enthusiastic for the season ahead.

"It's exciting," he says. "The new rules mean that there is the potential for things to be a lot closer at the top.

"We're still going to have the normal battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, and I would expect those teams to be at the top again, but I know that fans of McLaren believe that Lando Norris has taken a big step forward and we can probably throw Ferrari into the mix as well.

"The good thing with the new rules is that it's going to be a little bit tougher. The drivers are already saying that they're having to think a little bit more about it when they're in the car.

"That can only be a good thing and hopefully it sets us up for a competitive campaign."

Finally, asked to make a prediction...

"I'm going to go for Lewis because the concept Mercedes have put together looks mighty interesting and the motivation, that burning desire, is still there," says the Briton."

But would that record 8th title definitively define him as the greatest of all time?

"One thing that probably gives Lewis the edge, even if he doesn't win the eighth (title), is that he has to deal with everything else that comes with being a star now," says Herbert.

"Over a race weekend now, he's doing numerous interviews, he's got stars from the movie world, the music world and wherever else all around him, and that all adds to the pressure before those lights go out.

"I remember when I did my first race in 1989 in Rio, I hadn't gone through it. I didn't know how to deal with the press, really.

"Considering that, Lewis' domination throughout this period has been so impressive. That will to win weekend after weekend, season after season.

"I never thought I'd see any driver match Michael's championship tally, I just didn't think that was feasible," he says of Michael Schumacher's seven titles.

"I think there's a fair argument that he's already the best."