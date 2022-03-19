Reprimands for Stroll and Tsunoda

Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda have both been handed reprimands for impeding rivals in FP2.

Tsunoda was adjudged to have impeded Charles Leclerc who was on a fast lap with new tyres at turn 8, causing him to abandon his lap.

Tsunoda said he was pushing on an out lap for a long, high fuel run, however, the stewards consider that a driver on an out lap must always be aware of faster cars approaching and although this did not create a dangerous situation they determined that this was a breach of Article 37.5 of the Sporting Regulations.

After Tsunoda and Lance Stroll had taken the chequered flag at the end of the session, the Canadian turned into turn 8 whilst Tsunoda was approaching quickly to the inside, unnecessarily impeding the AlphaTauri and causing minor contact.

Stroll said he was travelling slowly in preparation for a practice start and was looking in his mirrors but the closing speed from cars behind travelling much more quickly meant he did not see Tsunoda when approaching turn 8.

The stewards acknowledged this, and noted that his team did not give him any radio warning of approaching cars, believing that the driver has responsibility for maintaining awareness of cars around them and that this applies equally on the lap after the chequered flag.

The stewards therefore deemed this is a breach of Article 37.5 of the Sporting Regulations.

In both cases the drivers were handed reprimands.

