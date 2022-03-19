Hamilton seeks transparency from Abu Dhabi investigation

As the FIA prepares to reveal the findings of its investigation into the events of Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton insists that all he wants from it is transparency.

"It's important that, as a sport, we are transparent," he told reporters. "I had a good meeting with Mohammed (ben Sulayem, the FIA president) last night, who agreed that that's the direction that we should take as a sport.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing it come out and for people to know that the sport is transparent and we are learning from what's happened in the past, and we'll make improvements moving forwards," he added.

However, other drivers believe it is time to move on and that the whole affair should be left in the past - a view not shared by fans and much of the media.

"I don't think we need a full report," said Max Verstappen. "Of course, every year it's good to discuss about what happened in the year before and what you can do better, that's what teams do as well, right?

"Of course, if things can be written down in an easier way, or a way to understand it better, the wording, then for sure, but let's see."

"I don't think we need to read anything," added Fernando Alonso, prompting one to wonder how the Spaniard might have reacted had he been on the receiving end of that infamous decision in December. "I mean, this is done, it's over already and there are many race direction decisions that we can understand, or we cannot understand sometimes, and always we move on, and this time is no different.

"It was what it was," he continued, "right or wrong, and in that moment race direction felt right. We have different rules this year for Safety Cars and un-lapping cars and things like that so, as usual, we move on."

"I'm obviously interested in seeing what comes out and on what we have learned as a sport," said countryman Carlos Sainz. "But at the same time, I think it's time to, as soon as it comes out, and as soon as it's analysed and red by everyone, it's time to move on. We are in March 2022 and we're still talking about December 2021."

"I think it is really important to have that transparency and for us to be able to see it," said his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc. "Whether I will read it, I don't think so, it will probably be too long, but it's important to at least have the big lines and know what is the conclusion of it in order to grow."

Asked, in view of what happened, if he is "out to get revenge this year", Hamilton replied: "That's not my psyche, that's not our approach this season.

"I'm just approaching the season, trying to be the best that I can be. I want to see if there's a way I can come... somehow raise my game, drive at least how I was at the end of last season and just that collaboration with the team, it's just going to be lots and lots of hurdles along the way, but I love that and yeah, I don't have that viewpoint, just trying to be the best driver I can be this year. I think there's still more that I can do both in and out of the car. I still have a lot of work to do on the diversity front here as a sport, so I will continue to fight for that too.

"I don't hold any grudge," he insisted, "I don't have any baggage that I'm carrying into this season. I think it is important to let go of whatever.

"All I can do is control what's... try to shape what's up ahead of me. I know I can't change the past, but will work as hard as I can with the FIA, with the teams in the sport to make sure that things are done better moving forwards and as I said, we welcome the changes that they have proposed.

"We hope that it works better for everyone. I think what's important is clarity, that the rules are applied fairly for everyone and consistently, that's all we ask for as drivers."

