Drivers with COVID should be allowed to race, says Perez

Sergio Perez, one of the first drivers to test positive for COVID, believes drivers having contracted the virus should still be allowed to race.

The Mexican, who missed both Silverstone races in 2020 whilst with Racing Point, made the claim as Sebastian Vettel was ruled out of this weekend's season opener in Bahrain after testing positive.

"Going forward it's something that we should discuss," he said, "whether we allow the drivers to race with COVID, if the symptoms are mild.

"These days if you're feeling bad, obviously the drivers can be the judge, but I think it makes sense to have a discussion," he added.

"There's so much we've learned with COVID now and there is only so much you can do. If you want to look after yourself completely, you have to stay at home for 24 hours and cook for yourself and do everything on your own.

"But there is only so much you can do, so I think it's just luck dependent. It is difficult to not do anything. I'm just very sorry for Seb and for Daniel, but it can happen to anyone."

The Mexican admits that he is testing regularly, even though this is not mandated by th4 sport's authorities as it was in 2020 and 2021.

"Yes. At the same time, you have to look after the people around you and to make sure that don't you don't affect anyone around you," he said.

However, Carlos Sainz is hoping to see the sport return to normality.

"I'm not going to lie, it is tiring and it is tough for two years to still do the same things," said the Spaniard. "Some things I got used to it, some things I still struggle with, like to wear the mask at all times.

"I just hope we can get back to normality as soon as possible," he admitted, "because, it might be a bit controversial, but I think that we need to kind of move on a bit and get on with life.

"It's unfortunate for the other drivers and it could be me at some point, but it's really tough to stay as disciplined as we've been.

"Obviously if I have the chance to fight for bigger things this year, I will need to be but I am in two minds. At the same time I want everyone to move on and to stop thinking about COVID. I'm in two minds, I'm 50-50."