Hamilton donates FIA Awards fine

Lewis Hamilton has been fined for missing the FIA Awards Gala in December, however money will be used to support a student from a disadvantaged background.

Hamilton missed the Awards ceremony which took place just days after the controversial seassn finale in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff also skipping the event.

Talking to reporters in Bahrain, the seven-time champion confirmed that he would be fined for his actions but that the money would be put to good use.

"There will be some sort of fine regarding the gala but we've worked together to make sure the money will be put towards youth from under-privileged backgrounds getting into motorsport," said the Briton.

In response, the FIA issued a brief statement revealing that the Mercedes driver had met with Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss a number of issues, including diversity and inclusion in motorsport as well as the fine.

"In the spirit of commitment to building a more diverse sport in the future, the FIA president gave his full support to Hamilton's decision to make a donation of €50,000 that will be used to support a student from a disadvantaged background in achieving an educational qualification in motorsport," read the statement.

"During the meeting, the circumstances that led to Hamilton's absence from the 2021 FIA prize giving ceremony were also discussed," the statement continued. "Hamilton acknowledged the importance of celebrating the year's achievements with the prize winners from across motorsport and the FIA president reminded Hamilton of his obligation of sportsmanship, particularly in view of his status in motorsport.

"Hamilton shared some of his experiences and findings from the report of the Hamilton Commission, authored by the Royal Academy of Engineering and published last year. One of the key factors identified upon which commitment to Diversity and Inclusion relies is the implementation of initiatives that are accessible to underrepresented groups.

"The FIA President noted the important foundational work done by the FIA in recent years with projects such as FIA Girls on Track, and commended the commitment shown by Hamilton in projects such as Mission 44 and Ignite.

"Both the FIA President and Hamilton look forward to further positive steps in this area in 2022 and beyond, with Diversity and Inclusion being made a key priority for the Federation."

