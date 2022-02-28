Ukraine calls for ban on Russian drivers

In the wake of Russia's invasion, Ukraine’s motorsport federation, the Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU), has called for all Russian drivers to be excluded from FIA-sanctioned events.

The move comes at a time Haas is considering the future of Nikita Mazepin, whose father Dmitry, is title sponsor of the American outfit via his potash company, Uralkali.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem had written to the President of the FAU offering his full support, and in response the FAU President, Leonid Kostyuchenko has issued the following:

"Given the current situation, the FAU is preparing a proposal for possible measures of support from the FIA for the post-war period, when all state resources will be directed to recovery.

"At the request of FAU members, we ask you to: prohibit the use of state symbols of the aggressor countries of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus during the FIA and FIA-sanctioned competitions.

"Prohibit the holding of FIA and FIA-authorised competitions on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

"Prohibit RAF [Russian Automobile Federation] and RAF-sanctioned competitions in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"To exclude from the FIA all members from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus [and] to exclude from the FIA commissions all persons representing organisations from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

"Prohibit holders of all licenses issued by the RAF and BAF from competitions outside the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus."

The FAU's demands aside, Haas has already said that if it opts to drop Mazepin, Pietro Fittipaldi would be his most likely replacement.