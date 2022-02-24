Haas to remove Uralkali branding

Haas has announced that it is to remove the Uralkali branding from its cars for the final day of testing at Barcelona.

Almost from the moment Russia invaded Ukraine, there has been speculation over the ethics of all sporting sponsorship the country is involved in.

As ever, questions have been asked on social media about Uralkali's involvement with Haas, company owner Dmitry Mazepin having enjoyed a meeting with Russian premier, Vladimir Putin only last week.

At a time team bosses are to discuss the possible cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix, Haas, which is understood to be heavily dependent on Uralkali money, has issued a brief statement.

"Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona - Catalunya on Friday 25 February," it read.

"Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon. No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements."

It is not the American team's first troublesome relationship with a sponsor, having previously been 'burned' by the infamous Rich Energy deal.