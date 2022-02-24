Vettel will not race in Russia

As Russia invades Ukraine, Sebastian Vettel says he will not take part in Sochi event.

As feared, the world awoke this morning to the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine, and though, in the great scheme of things, Formula One is an irrelevance, its effects are already being felt within the sport.

Ignoring the various other Russian involvement in F1, at Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel has said he will not take part in September's Grand Prix.

"In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up after this morning's news, shocked," said the German. "I think it's horrible to see what is happening.

"Obviously if you look at the calendar, we have a race scheduled in Russia," he continued. "For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go.

"I think it's wrong to race in that country," he added. "I'm sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership."

Stressing that he was talking on a personal level, Vettel, as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), admitted that he would be raising the matter with his colleagues.

"I'm sure it's something we will talk about, but as I said as GPDA, we haven't come together this year."

"When a country is at war, it is not right to race there." Max Verstappen subsequently told reporters.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media calling for the cancellation of the race, with some websites claiming the event will be replaced by a third consecutive visit to Istanbul.

Officially, the sport was saying little, other than to issue a brief statement.

"Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others," it read, "and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September.

"We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."