Official: Russia axed from 2022 F1 schedule

Formula One Management has announced that the 2022 Russian Grand Prix will not take place.

In a brief statement issued as the final morning of testing at Barcelona came to an end, F1 confirmed that the Sochi event, scheduled to take place in September, will not go ahead.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," read the statement. "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

"On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."