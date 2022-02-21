Site logo

Revised session start times

NEWS STORY
21/02/2022

Following confirmation that there will be three Sprints this season, the FIA has revealed the revised session start times.

The three events to feature Sprints are the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the Austrian Grand Prix and finally Brazil.

Event FP1
Local
 		FP2/Qual
Local
 		FP3/FP2
Local
 		Qual/Sprint
Local
 		Qual
GMT
 		Race
Local
 		Race
GMT
Bahrain 15:00 18:00 15:00 18:00 15:00 18:00 15:00
Saudi 17:00 20:00 17:00 20:00 17:00 20:00 17:00
Australia 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 06:00 15:00 05:00
E R 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:30 14:30 15:00 13:00
Miami 14:30 17:30 13:00 16:00 20:00 15:30 19:30
Spain 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Monaco 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Azerbaijan 15:00 18:00 15:00 18:00 14:00 15:00 11:00
Canada 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 20:00 14:00 18:00
Britain 13:00 16:00 12:00 15:00 14:00 15:00 14:00
Austria 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:30 14:30 15:00 13:00
France 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Hungary 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Belgium 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Netherlands 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Italy 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
Russia 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 13:00 14:00 11:00
Singapore 18:00 21:00 18:00 21:00 13:00 20:00 12:00
Japan 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 07:00 14:00 05:00
US 14:00 17:00 14:00 17:00 22:00 14:00 19:00
Mexico 13:00 16:00 12:00 15:00 20:00 14:00 19:00
Brazil 12:30 16:00 12:30 16:30 19:30 15:00 18:00
Abu Dhabi 14:00 17:00 15:00 18:00 14:00 17:00 13:00

